Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,542 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 14,847 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at about $727,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in Intel by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 8,333,331 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $415,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388,566 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $451,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 16,167 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.82.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $56.08. The stock had a trading volume of 17,723,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,403,238. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $226.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

