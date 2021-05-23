The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Acquired by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $606,960,000. FMR LLC increased its position in The Progressive by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,266,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $817,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,632 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in The Progressive by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,749,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,044 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,510,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 904.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 951,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,093,000 after buying an additional 856,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded down $2.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.14. 3,469,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,365,440. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.35. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $73.66 and a 1 year high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.50%. Research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.35%.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $119,203.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,122,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,380. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

