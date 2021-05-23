Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Shares Up 6.2%

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)’s share price shot up 6.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.16 and last traded at $12.16. 894 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 246,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.45.

EVLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Evelo Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.09. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts predict that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Evelo Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $9,630,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,300,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,720,000 after acquiring an additional 361,627 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,988,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,978,000 after acquiring an additional 283,059 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,463,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Pioneering Inc. increased its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 23,030,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,421,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

