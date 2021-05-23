Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Shares Down 4.4%

Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) were down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $89.89 and last traded at $90.56. Approximately 2,688 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 213,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.69.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Citi Trends from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Citi Trends from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $864.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.50 and a 200-day moving average of $67.78.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $251.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.90 million. On average, analysts expect that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP James A. Dunn sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total transaction of $1,314,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,989 shares in the company, valued at $3,153,716.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total value of $68,739.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTRN. Cowbird Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,379,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,725,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the first quarter valued at about $36,515,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 336.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 346,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,040,000 after acquiring an additional 267,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highside Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the first quarter valued at about $12,821,000. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

