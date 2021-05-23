Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,405 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $10,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in NetEase by 151.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in NetEase by 16,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,599,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of NetEase by 380.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 401.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. 34.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,675,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,002. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.44. NetEase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $134.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.21.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $32.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Several research firms recently commented on NTES. CLSA dropped their target price on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie lowered their price target on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

