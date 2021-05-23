Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Stake in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,104,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $275,682,000 after purchasing an additional 38,433 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the first quarter worth about $153,283,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,560,473 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,334,000 after purchasing an additional 12,759 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 0.9% during the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 599,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $27,936,000. 26.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WLK stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.48. 337,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,576. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.52. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $42.70 and a 1-year high of $105.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.47.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.16%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Westlake Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Westlake Chemical from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Westlake Chemical from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target (down previously from $104.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Westlake Chemical from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Westlake Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

In other news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total transaction of $87,461.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,461.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,519 shares of company stock valued at $8,940,449 over the last ninety days. 73.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Westlake Chemical Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

