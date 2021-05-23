Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.61 Million Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,734 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,028,000. Keystone Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Bradley Mark J. acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,643,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 496,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,256,000 after acquiring an additional 20,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,395 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.56.

In other Fastenal news, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.63 per share, for a total transaction of $44,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $52.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,562,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941,218. Fastenal has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $54.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.27.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.17%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

