Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,740 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,380 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $109,283,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 90,100 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 17.4% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 13,470 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $10,299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director David A. Friedman sold 3,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $89,856.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles V. Bergh sold 84,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $2,106,915.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,636,913.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,607,872 shares of company stock worth $41,747,317 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.36. 1,583,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,481. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.76. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $30.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 194.57 and a beta of 1.14.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

Several analysts have weighed in on LEVI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.45.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

