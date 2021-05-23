Keybank National Association OH Sells 4,216 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 288,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,216 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $43,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 428.6% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

AWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Water Works has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

NYSE AWK traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,605,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,645. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.05 and a twelve month high of $172.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.70 and a 200 day moving average of $153.20.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.