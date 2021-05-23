Keybank National Association OH Raises Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 397.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211,260 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 2.18% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $48,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONE. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 425,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,787,000 after buying an additional 21,470 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,932,000 after acquiring an additional 139,446 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,407,000 after buying an additional 54,303 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $18,924,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,232,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $193.44. 55,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,673. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $134.33 and a fifty-two week high of $197.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.536 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th.

