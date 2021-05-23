Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $360 million-$390 million.

NASDAQ:ATER traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,038,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,691. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 4.21. Aterian has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $48.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATER shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aterian from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Aterian from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Aterian from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

