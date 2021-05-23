Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes $1.09 Million Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNFP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Stephens raised their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Reese L. Smith III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $90,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,905,858.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 1,887 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total value of $154,809.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,062.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,374. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PNFP traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.58. 296,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,239. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.80 and a twelve month high of $96.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.93.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $315.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.74%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

