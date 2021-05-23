L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target Raised to $74.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LB. Barclays raised their target price on shares of L Brands from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L Brands from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on L Brands from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.27.

Get L Brands alerts:

L Brands stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,825,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,817,383. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.63. L Brands has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $71.99. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.75.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 116.72% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.99) EPS. L Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that L Brands will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $627,676.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,449,709.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $177,845,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in L Brands by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 4,818.2% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in L Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.