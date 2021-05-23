Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Lifted to “Outperform” at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $235.00 target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LOW. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zelman & Associates reissued a hold rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $199.55.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.47. 4,032,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,396,448. The company has a market cap of $138.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.50 and a 200 day moving average of $174.59. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $119.07 and a 52-week high of $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.09%.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

