Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.68

Shares of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.68 and traded as high as $3.37. Maiden shares last traded at $3.26, with a volume of 240,931 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $280.82 million, a PE ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.68.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Maiden had a net margin of 19.50% and a negative return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $21.87 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Simcha G. Lyons bought 14,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $50,001.75. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHLD. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Maiden by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,071,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 169,692 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maiden by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 12,678 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maiden during the first quarter worth about $1,101,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maiden by 66.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 108,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegiant Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Maiden in the 4th quarter valued at about $489,000. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maiden Company Profile (NASDAQ:MHLD)

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

