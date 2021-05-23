Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.79

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.79 and traded as high as $10.72. Natural Gas Services Group shares last traded at $10.72, with a volume of 50,867 shares changing hands.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.60 and a beta of 2.13.
Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 million during the quarter.
About Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS)
Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.
