Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.79

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.79 and traded as high as $10.72. Natural Gas Services Group shares last traded at $10.72, with a volume of 50,867 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.60 and a beta of 2.13.

Get Natural Gas Services Group alerts:

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,036,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after acquiring an additional 13,448 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 686,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 21,155 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 666,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 144,132 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 531,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after buying an additional 25,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 488,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS)

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.