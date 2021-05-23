-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) will report earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). ChromaDex posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.26). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ChromaDex.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 84.50%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CDXC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of ChromaDex from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of ChromaDex from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Block sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $263,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,529.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert N. Fried acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 882,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,030.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXC. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the third quarter valued at about $315,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ChromaDex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 84,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 48,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC lifted its position in shares of ChromaDex by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 714,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 142,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDXC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,836. ChromaDex has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $23.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.29 million, a P/E ratio of -22.51 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average of $7.08.

About ChromaDex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

