Brokerages Set U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Price Target at $12.40

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.40.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on USX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

In related news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 29,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $353,651.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 30.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 99,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. 34.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:USX traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.00. The stock had a trading volume of 195,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,130. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 2.01. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $12.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 11.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

