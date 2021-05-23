Zacks: Analysts Expect Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) to Post $0.44 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Granite Construction’s earnings. Granite Construction posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 528.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Granite Construction will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Granite Construction.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $945.57 million for the quarter. Granite Construction had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 4.06%.

Separately, DA Davidson raised shares of Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Granite Construction stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.02. 240,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.78. Granite Construction has a 12 month low of $15.86 and a 12 month high of $42.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Granite Construction by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Granite Construction by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Granite Construction by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

