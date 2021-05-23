Algorand Trading 48.1% Lower This Week (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded down 25.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 48.1% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00002308 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $2.29 billion and approximately $301.82 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00040835 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.86 or 0.00224439 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000721 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00007398 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00028872 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00007827 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00005262 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,528,311,353 coins and its circulating supply is 3,050,639,869 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

