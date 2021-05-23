AMEPAY Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $526,144.00 (AME)

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 23rd. During the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded 40.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AMEPAY coin can currently be bought for $0.0304 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges. AMEPAY has a market capitalization of $7.61 million and approximately $526,144.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.24 or 0.00401198 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00049695 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.18 or 0.00185388 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003208 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $231.35 or 0.00712653 BTC.

AMEPAY Coin Profile

AMEPAY’s genesis date was June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMEPAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMEPAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

