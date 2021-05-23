Polkamarkets (POLK) Price Hits $0.38 on Major Exchanges

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00001179 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded down 67.6% against the dollar. Polkamarkets has a market capitalization of $8.77 million and approximately $333,938.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00051733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002571 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00015581 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.62 or 0.00741211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000287 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00075053 BTC.

Polkamarkets is a coin. It launched on February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,900,000 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

