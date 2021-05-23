M&T Bank Corp Sells 9,376 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,376 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Autohome were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autohome in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Autohome by 331.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Autohome in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Autohome by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Autohome in the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. 46.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATHM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie lowered Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Benchmark raised Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC lifted their target price on Autohome from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autohome has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.47.

Shares of ATHM traded down $3.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.45. 1,094,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,818. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.94. Autohome Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.38 and a 12 month high of $147.67.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

