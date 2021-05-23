Wells Fargo & Company Reiterates Buy Rating for International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Wells Fargo & Company reissued their buy rating on shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of International Paper from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. International Paper presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.67.

Shares of International Paper stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,441,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,139. The stock has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.35. International Paper has a 12-month low of $32.17 and a 12-month high of $64.62.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.84%. International Paper’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 73.21%.

In related news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in International Paper by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,153,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,495,508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109,887 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $206,099,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in International Paper by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,254 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in International Paper by 1,725.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,449,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in International Paper by 229.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,163,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,926,000 after purchasing an additional 810,665 shares in the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

