Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GPN opened at $193.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.10. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.33 and a 12-month high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 12.98%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.59.

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $196.90 per share, for a total transaction of $98,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,510.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total value of $2,440,399.39. Insiders sold a total of 117,145 shares of company stock valued at $23,132,722 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

