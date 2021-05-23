Insider Selling: FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) SVP Sells $11,804.70 in Stock

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) SVP Ronald S. Jr. Honick sold 1,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $11,804.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNCB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.49. 25,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,093. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.12. FNCB Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $8.94. The company has a market cap of $151.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FNCB Bancorp by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 892,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 65,262 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in FNCB Bancorp by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FNCB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 215.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 35,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 5,904 shares during the last quarter. 17.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded FNCB Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

FNCB Bancorp Company Profile

FNCB Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit products; and debit cards.

