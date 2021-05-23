Insider Selling: FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) SVP Sells $11,804.70 in Stock

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) SVP Ronald S. Jr. Honick sold 1,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $11,804.70.
Shares of NASDAQ:FNCB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.49. 25,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,093. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.12. FNCB Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $8.94. The company has a market cap of $151.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded FNCB Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.
FNCB Bancorp Company Profile
FNCB Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit products; and debit cards.
