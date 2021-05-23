Lisa G. Wolf Sells 4,746 Shares of Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Stock

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) CAO Lisa G. Wolf sold 4,746 shares of Resonant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $13,098.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,134.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:RESN traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,412,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,767. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $216.30 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. Resonant Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $8.33.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Resonant had a negative net margin of 906.70% and a negative return on equity of 129.19%. On average, analysts forecast that Resonant Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Resonant during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resonant during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Resonant in the 4th quarter worth $418,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Resonant by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,892,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 105,711 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Resonant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Resonant from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

About Resonant

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

