Analysts Set CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Target Price at €49.20

Shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €49.20 ($57.88).

EVD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Commerzbank set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of ETR:EVD traded up €0.68 ($0.80) during trading on Thursday, reaching €55.70 ($65.53). 221,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,299. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €31.36 ($36.89) and a 12 month high of €59.20 ($69.65). The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion and a PE ratio of -64.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €53.38 and a 200-day moving average price of €52.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.16.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

