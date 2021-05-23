Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,433 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 4th quarter worth $124,000.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

RQI stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.06. 226,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,980. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.16 and a twelve month high of $15.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

CohenÂ & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.