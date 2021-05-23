Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 84.5% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.38.

NYSE:EIX traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.17. 1,540,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,106. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.00. Edison International has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $66.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.58.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

