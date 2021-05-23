Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Position Increased by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 71.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,570 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 15,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,186,384.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,783.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 14,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $1,063,857.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,280.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,092 shares of company stock worth $3,052,943. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FELE traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.36. The stock had a trading volume of 380,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,382. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.57 and its 200 day moving average is $74.75. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.11 and a fifty-two week high of $87.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.22. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $333.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.11%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FELE. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.67.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

