Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,814,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,128 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.78% of Semtech worth $125,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMTC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 6,337.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 13.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Semtech alerts:

In related news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $350,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,298.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 4,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $347,566.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,858.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,726. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMTC stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.95. The stock had a trading volume of 282,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,360. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 68.08, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.63. Semtech Co. has a twelve month low of $46.31 and a twelve month high of $83.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.31 and its 200 day moving average is $70.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.24 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMTC. TheStreet lowered shares of Semtech from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.93.

Semtech Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.