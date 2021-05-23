Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $404,000 Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank of Raymore grew its position in The Kraft Heinz by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 384,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,334,000 after purchasing an additional 44,964 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in The Kraft Heinz by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC grew its position in The Kraft Heinz by 319.5% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 44,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 33,853 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in The Kraft Heinz by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,745,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,823,000 after purchasing an additional 244,110 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in The Kraft Heinz by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 233,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,076,000 after purchasing an additional 14,748 shares during the period. 59.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

In related news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.46.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.13. 3,716,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,319,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.50.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.