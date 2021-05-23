Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 50.0% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 37.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PENN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.10.

PENN stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.57. 3,793,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,788,625. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.96 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -554.03 and a beta of 2.57.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($5.26) earnings per share. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total transaction of $10,059,239.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,139 shares in the company, valued at $36,999,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

