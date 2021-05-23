American Century Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:LVOL) Trading Up 1.3%

American Century Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:LVOL) shares were up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.24 and last traded at $43.24. Approximately 10 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $42.69.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.93.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Century Low Volatility ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Century Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:LVOL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 9.96% of American Century Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.