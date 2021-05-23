Pizza (PIZZA) Market Capitalization Hits $1.61 Million

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One Pizza coin can currently be bought for $0.0519 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pizza has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $4,973.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pizza has traded down 52.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 31.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000791 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 34% against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00089141 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,010.66 or 0.03038427 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00008200 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Pizza

Pizza is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official website is pizza.live . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

