Nasdacoin One Day Volume Hits $4,704.00 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. In the last week, Nasdacoin has traded down 47.1% against the dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $127,796.98 and approximately $4,704.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000512 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

NSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 24,233,073 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

