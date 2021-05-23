Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 15,835 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,835 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $15,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Chandler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.28. 1,223,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804,634. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.98. The company has a market capitalization of $83.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.31 and a 12 month high of $197.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 62.84%.

In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,392 shares of company stock worth $457,922 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.19.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

