Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,368 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 37.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1,058.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. 35.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.46. 1,378,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,490. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.48 and a 1 year high of $45.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.74.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $612.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 53.69% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CG shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.50 to $49.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.08.

In other news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $114,770.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $83,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,545,133.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,002,639 shares of company stock valued at $191,034,770.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

