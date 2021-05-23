CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 580,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in CAE were worth $16,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 1,518.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CAE during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in CAE during the first quarter worth about $91,000. 56.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on CAE from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial raised CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. CIBC dropped their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Desjardins raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on CAE from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

Shares of NYSE CAE traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.80. The stock had a trading volume of 316,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,019. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of -248.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.78. CAE Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.27 and a 1 year high of $31.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $894.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.95 million. CAE had a positive return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Featured Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE).

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.