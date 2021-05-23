Sigma Planning Corp Sells 729 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VHT. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,520.0% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of VHT traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $240.00. 90,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,384. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $236.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.76. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $182.66 and a 12 month high of $242.54.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.