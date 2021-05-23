Sigma Planning Corp Has $2.05 Million Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 47.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,945,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 35,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

VXF stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $178.41. 249,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,415. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $108.86 and a twelve month high of $189.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.54.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

