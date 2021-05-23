Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,232 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Watsco were worth $14,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WSO. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Watsco by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Watsco by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Watsco by 213.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Watsco by 64.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WSO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Watsco in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.60.

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total value of $1,617,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Watsco stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $284.01. 139,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,421. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 0.77. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.25 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.27%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

