Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Stock Position in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its holdings in shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,632 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.31% of CoreLogic worth $17,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TIG Advisors LLC raised its position in CoreLogic by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,970,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,322,000 after purchasing an additional 47,983 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CoreLogic during the 4th quarter valued at $71,048,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CoreLogic by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 918,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,034,000 after purchasing an additional 135,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in CoreLogic during the 4th quarter valued at $69,834,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in CoreLogic by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 726,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,149,000 after purchasing an additional 70,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

Shares of CLGX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.64. The company had a trading volume of 680,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,200. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. CoreLogic, Inc. has a one year low of $44.80 and a one year high of $90.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.05.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. CoreLogic had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $422.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

