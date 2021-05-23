Bank of Nova Scotia Buys New Position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,227,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,951,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Switch by 3.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Switch by 18.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Switch by 34.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 326,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 83,847 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Switch in the first quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Switch by 17.1% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 57,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. 35.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $1,824,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 578,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,158.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $997,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,210,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,583,520.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,756,850 in the last ninety days. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SWCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Switch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

Shares of Switch stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $19.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,316,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,467. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Switch, Inc. has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.75 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.71.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Switch had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is 95.24%.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

