12,000 Shares in 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) Purchased by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co bought a new position in shares of 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. First National Trust Co owned 0.07% of 180 Life Sciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $344,000. Institutional investors own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Get 180 Life Sciences alerts:

Shares of ATNF stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.34. 556,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,888. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.80. 180 Life Sciences Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $13.05.

180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of drug candidates in the areas of inflammatory diseases, fibrosis, and pain. Its product development platforms in Phase IIb/III clinical trials include Fibrosis and Anti-TNF platform, which focuses on fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factors; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which are man-made derivatives of CBD; and a7nAChR platform, which focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for 180 Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.