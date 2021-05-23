First National Trust Co Sells 1,684 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

First National Trust Co trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000.

IWD traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $159.61. 2,113,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,816,525. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.94. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.36 and a fifty-two week high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

