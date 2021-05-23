Allred Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,810 QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at $1,002,844,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at $762,510,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at $654,706,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at $548,925,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at $92,895,000. Institutional investors own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

QS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

QS traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $26.85. 7,705,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,085,288. QuantumScape Co. has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $132.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -68.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.59.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

