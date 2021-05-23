Allred Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Burlington Stores by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 816.4% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 244,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,018,000 after purchasing an additional 217,705 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BURL shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $258.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.22.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BURL traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $322.67. The stock had a trading volume of 413,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,843. The company has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of -96.32 and a beta of 0.99. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.46 and a twelve month high of $339.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.90.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 51.65%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

