Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Stock Position Raised by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 220.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter worth about $659,086,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,394,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,053 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,312,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,466 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 392.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,731,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,521 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,107,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,580 shares during the period. 20.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PDD traded down $1.71 on Friday, reaching $129.29. 2,883,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,423,338. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.04. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.56 and a 52-week high of $212.60. The company has a market cap of $158.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.92 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 20.06% and a negative net margin of 11.75%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PDD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.42.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

